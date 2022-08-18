Habs' GM Hughes on Price: 'I don't know that there's a path for him to return this season'

On the heels of the deal to acquire Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames, questions about the team's salary cap arose for the Montreal Canadiens - which general manager Kent Hughes addressed on Thursday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider John Lu, no deals are imminent to create extra cap space after acquiring Monahan and his $6.375 million cap hit.

#Habs Hughes says no deals are imminent to create extra cap space. The ability to fit Monahan under the cap will depend on Price’s situation. Hughes says news is “discouraging” — PRP shot did not help & Price is not expected to start the season. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 18, 2022

Instead, it is increasingly likely that future Hall-of-Fame goaltender Carey Price will not play this season, after a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his injured knee did not produce positive results.

Price originally had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in July of 2021, and was initially given a 10-12 week recovery period - but further swelling was detected in April of this year, causing concern for his health in the upcoming season.

According to Hughes, there is not a very good chance Price plays this season at all, given the current state of his rehabilitation.

#Habs Hughes added that Price may not be able to play this season as a path to return through rehab does not appear likely. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 18, 2022

Current cap space projections have the Canadiens over the limit by just over $6 million, which would necessitate another contract being moved. Placing Price, who carries a $10.5 million cap hit this season, on LTIR would alleviate that problem substantially.