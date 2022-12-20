Mark Stoops has apparently found the heir apparent to Will Levis.

ON3 Sports' Matt Zenitz reports quarterback Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky.

Former NC State star QB Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky, sources tell @on3sports.



In 2021, Leary was the only QB nationally with at least 35 TD passes and five or fewer interceptions.https://t.co/Tw3Avhpfug — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 20, 2022

Leary, 23, entered the transfer portal from North Carolina State earlier in the month.

A native of Sicklerville, NJ, Leary was limited to only six games in 2022 with an upper-body injury. In his six games this season, Leary threw for 1,265 yards on 118-for-193 passing with 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. Over his four years with the Wolfpack, Leary threw for 6,807 yards on 568-for-944 passing with 62 TDs and 16 picks.

The Wildcats finished their season at 7-5 (3-5 in conference) and in fourth-place in the SEC East. They are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1.

Levis, 23, was the Wildcats' starter for the past two seasons after a transfer from Penn State. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier in December.

Levis is expected to be one of the first QBs off the board from a crop that also includes Alabama's Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Stanford's Tanner McKee.