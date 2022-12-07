Kentucky quarterback Will Levis officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday and announced that he will not participate in the Wildcats' trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Dec. 31.

"As a Wildcat, I have met lifelong friends, learned from incredible coaches, and built connections with valuable mentors that will guide me through my journey," the 23-year-old Levis wrote in a statement. "Because of Kentucky, I found belief and confidence in myself that had not been reached beforehand, and, most importantly, we won some incredibly memorable ball games in my college career. It has been a great move forward."

A native of Newton, MA, Levis transferred to Lexington from Penn State in 2021. In 11 games this season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards on 185-for-283 passing with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Levis joins a stacked quarterback corps expected to be available in next April's draft with the likes of C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Alabama's Bryce Young and Stanford's Tanner McKee among those likely to be taken early in the draft.