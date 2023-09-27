OAKVILLE, Ont. — Reigning Canadian women's champion Kerri Einarson cruised to a 15-3 win over Josie Zimmerman on Wednesday in the opening draw of the Pointsbet Invitational curling tournament.

Einarson's team from Gimli, Man., went up 5-0 after a steal of four in the second end, and put the game out of reach with six in the sixth end.

The team curled 91 per cent, with Einarson leading the way at 98 per cent.

In other scores from the opening draw, Kaitlyn Lawes thumped Abby Marks 11-5, Kayla Skrlik edged Danielle Inglis 7-6 and Clancy Grandy beat Hollie Duncan 6-5 in an extra end.

The Pointsbet Invitational is the first Season of Champions event of the season. The March Madness-style single-elimination format has 16-team draws featuring many of Canada's top men's and women's rinks. Top-ranked Einarson will play Skrlik in the next round, while Grandy will face Lawes.

The opening draw of the men's event was scheduled for later Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.