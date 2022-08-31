MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee's four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Wednesday.

Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.

Ben Gamel homered for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won two of three. Kevin Newman had two of the Pirates' five hits.

Pittsburgh jumped in front on Gamel's two-out drive to right-center in the fourth. It was his seventh homer of the season.

But Adames doubled home Tyrone Taylor in the fifth, and Milwaukee went ahead to stay on Omar Narváez's run-scoring groundout against Miguel Yajure (1-1) in the sixth.