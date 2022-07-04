Gausman's next scheduled start up in the air

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman told reporters Monday that he is still dealing with pain in his right ankle and is not a certainty to make his next scheduled start.

The 31-year-old was injured during Saturday's doubleheader, taking a line drive off his ankle and leaving the game.

Kevin Gausman says he still has trouble pushing off. Supposed to throw a bullpen tomorrow but next scheduled start certainly not a given. #Bluejays. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 4, 2022

Rob Longley of Postmedia tweets that Gausman is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday and he will be re-evaluated from there.

Gausman told reporters that he believes his injury would have been worse had he not been wearing a certain style of cleats with thicker padding at the top, a model position players tend to wear more than pitchers.

In his first season with the Blue Jays, Gausman is 6-6 and has a 2.86 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 16 starts.

The Jays will begin a series in Oakland against the Athletics Monday night.