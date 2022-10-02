Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman was removed from Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox with a cut on his right middle finger.

After the game, manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson that Gausman could have kept pitching if it was a postseason game and the team is not concerned about his availability for the wild card round.

John Schneider says that the #BlueJays aren’t concerned about Kevin Gausman.



If it were a postseason game, he would have kept going and should be fine for the Wild Card round. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 2, 2022

The 31-year-old allowed two earned runs in three innings but did not come out to start the fourth, giving way to Zach Pop, who was eventually credited with the win in Toronto's 6-3 victory. Fellow Canadian Jordan Romano closed out the Red Sox, making it the first time in Blue Jays history two Canadians were credited with the win and the save in a single game.

Gausman entered Sunday -- likely his final start of the 2022 regular season -- with a 3.30 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 171.2 innings spread out over 30 starts.

Toronto will play their final series of the regular season beginning Monday in Baltimore against the Orioles, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.