It appears the plan is for newly signed veteran Kevin Kiermaier to be the Toronto Blue Jays everyday centre fielder for the 2023 season.

Hours after officially signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jays, Kiermaier spoke to the media on Thursday and said the Jays have told him there have been no talks of him platooning with another outfielder and the starting job is his to lose in centre.

“I’m going to go out there and try to make Ross Atkins look like a genius," Kiermaier said. "I want to be an every day player.”

#BlueJays have told Kevin Kiermaier he's the everyday CF in 2023, adding there's been no talks of platooning.

"It's my job to lose."

George Springer has been the Jays' everyday centre fielder for the last two seasons, but appears destined to get more time in right field going forward after struggling with injuries the past few seasons.

The 31-year-old Springer played 78 games during the 2021 season and 133 games last season, but was banged up for a good portion of the campaign.

Kiermaier, 32, is coming off an injury-plagued season of his own, playing just 63 games in 2022 after undergoing hip surgery in July.

“I feel phenomenal," Kiermaier said Friday. "Twenty-two weeks out post surgery. I’ve been ahead of schedule."

Kiermaier seems excited to play for Canada's lone baseball team.

"HELLO TORONTO! HELLO @BlueJays fans! I’m glad I don’t have to contain my excitement anymore!" he wrote in a tweet. "I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this organization! I promise you I will care as much as anyone out on that field day in and day out! Cannot wait to get this going!!! Im here to WIN!"

The left-handed hitter has spent his entire 10-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays, hitting .228 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs last season.

Kiermaier, a native of Fort Wayne, Ind., is a three-time Gold Glove winner and has a career average of .248 with 82 homers and 316 RBIs over 914 career games.