Calgary's Team Kevin Koe finished off their 2022-23 season with a dramatic win at the Players' Championship from Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on Sunday.

Trailing Switzerland's Team Yannick Schwaller, 4-2, in the eighth end, Koe made a beautiful triple takeout with the last throw of the men's final to score three and pick up the 5-4 victory.

It marked the sixth Grand Slam victory for the 48-year-old Koe and his first since 2018.

Team Koe - also featuring third Tyler Tardi, second Bradley Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin - defeated Brier finalists Team Matt Dunstone in the quarterfinal and Brier champions Team Brad Gushue in the semi-final on their way to the championship game.

In their first year as a foursome, Team Koe's finished with a 50-22 record, highlighted by a win at Alberta provincials and a playoff appearance at the Tim Hortons Brier in addition to their victory on Sunday.

This was Thiessen's last event with Team Koe after he announced last month he was taking a break from curling next season. British Columbia champion Jacques Gauthier will replace him in the lineup.

Wranå wins first Grand Slam title

Sunday was a memorable afternoon for 25-year-old Isabella Wranå and her young rink from Sundbyberg, Sweden.

The Swedish foursome - featuring Wranå at skip, Almida de Val at third, Maria Larsson at second and Linda Stenlund at lead - won their first Grand Slam title of their careers, beating the four-time defending world champions in Switzerland's Team Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's final at the Players' Championship.

Team Wrana won the game 6-5 thanks to a three-spot in the fourth end. They hammered Canada's Team Kerri Einarson in the semi-final, 10-3, after earning a bye.