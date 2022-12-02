Jones likely to work for Redblacks as offensive coordinator

Khari Jones, the former head coach of the Montreal Alouettes, is likely headed to the Ottawa Redblacks where he'll work under newly named head coach Bob Dyce as the team's offensive coordinator, according TSN CFL insider Dave Naylor.

Jones compiled an 18-18 record in just over two seasons as Montreal's head coach before he was fired following an 1-3 start to the 2022 campaign. He led the Als to back-to-back appearances in the East Semifinal in 2019 and 2021.

The American joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a football operations consultant in mid-July.

Naylor notes that the Saskatchewan Roughriders have also reached out to Jones, but the 51-year-old is likely bound for the nation's capital.

The two remaining candidates for the Riders' vacant offensive coordinator position are running backs coach Kelly Jeffrey and Toronto Argonauts receivers coach Pete Costanza.

The Als finished with a 9-9 record this season before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semifinal while the Roughriders missed the postseason after going 6-12.