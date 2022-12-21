Khem Birch and Gary Trent Jr. are both out for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday as they visit the New York Knicks.

Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch will both be OUT for tonight vs. New York — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) December 21, 2022

The Raptors added Birch to their injury report as questionable due to illness earlier on Wednesday.

Birch played 23:02 in Toronto's 104-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, scoring two points and adding five rebounds.

In 18 games so far this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.2 minutes a night.

The Montreal native is in his third season with the Raptors after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic.

Trent Jr. is out for a fourth-straight game, he has been dealing with a a left quadriceps injury.

The 23-year-old is averaging 16.9 points on .430 shooting, 2.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 31.3 minutes a night over 25 appearances.

The Raptors enter Wednesday's matchup having lost six in a row while the Knicks are on an NBA-best eight-game winning streak.