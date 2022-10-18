Porter Jr. still dealing with hamstring injury as Raptors prepare for opener

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that centre Khem Birch will miss Wednesday's opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers after his knee swelled up on him after Monday's practice.

Forward Chris Boucher (hamstring) is doubtful, point guard Malachi Flynn (cheek) is available and forward Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.

Birch appeared in all five of Toronto's preseason games, averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10.4 minutes a night. He is heading into his third season with the Raptors and averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 55 games last season.

Porter did not appear in any preseason games. Signed to a two-year deal by the Raptors in the off-season, Porter helped the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Championship last year, averaging 8.2 points on 46.4 per cent shooting (37 per cent from beyond the arc) in 63 games.