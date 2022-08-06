Linebacker Kiko Alonso has retired from the NFL one day after signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

The #Saints brought him in for one training camp practice, after playing the 2019 season in New Orleans. He’s decided to hang it up after 6 seasons in the #NFL @WWLTV — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 6, 2022

The former Oregon Duck was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (46th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Alonso's impact in Buffalo was immediate, tallying 189 combined tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble, earning him Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie Team honours in 2013.

Alonso was placed on the non-football injury list in the following 2014 season and did not play.

In his third season, Alonso was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that sent LeSean McCoy to the Bills where he would go on to make three consecutive Pro Bowls. Alonso, on the other hand, would not be able to recapture the level of play he found in Western New York as his production in all categories dropped by a significant margin. In 11 games with the Eagles, Alonso recorded 43 combined tackles and an interception.

Following his season in the City of Brotherly Love, Alonso was traded back to the AFC East, this time to the Miami Dolphins.

Alonso spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2016-18) and signed a three-year, $25 million extension with them in 2017 before being traded to the New Orleans Saints.

The Newton, Mass., native spent one season with the Saints but was placed on the physically unable to perform list a year later.

Alonso was later picked up and waived by the San Francisco 49ers within a day.

He returned to the Saints in early August after recovering from an ACL injury, signing a deal to play, but reportedly decided to retire a day later.

He closes his playing career with 388 combined tackles, 10 interceptions and three sacks in 86 career NFL games.