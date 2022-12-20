South Korea's Team Eunjung Kim outlasted Canada's Team Kerri Einarson in Sunday's final at the Karuizawa International in Japan.

Team Kim put up a three-spot in the third end and added a steal of one in the fourth en route to the 6-3 victory.

Second place! 🥈



What a way to finish off 2022. Congrats to Team Kim on the win! Thank you Karuizawa for having our team, we had an amazing time ❤️@KubotaCanadaLtd @PointsBetCanada @REMAXca @MBMetis_MMF @HardlineCurling Apex Distribution @RunbackCurling Manitoulin Transport pic.twitter.com/JNuyY3B1EN — TeamKEinarson (@EinarsonTeam) December 18, 2022

Team Einarson, the lone Canadian rink in the eight-team field, posted a total record of 3-2 and defeated Japan's Team Satsuki Fujisawa in the semi-final.

This was the first win of the 2022-23 curling campaign for Team Kim and are now 20-17.

On the men's side of the draw, Japan's Team Riku Yangisawa defeated Japan's Team Yusuke Morozumi, 5-4, in the final, scoring a single in the last end.

It was the third win of the season for Team Yangisawa, who now own a total record of 44-19.

Curl Mesabi Classic

Thunder Bay's Team Krista McCarville made it to the final of the Curl Mesabi Classic over the weekend where the lost to Team Peterson of the United States, 5-3.

Team McCarville won their first six games in Eveleth, Minnesota before running into Team Peterson, who went a perfect 7-0.

It was an all-American final on the men's side with Team Korey Dropkin beating Team Daniel Casper, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

It was a very busy weekend on the mixed-doubles circuit with many big names winning events around the globe.

British Mixed Doubles Super Series - Hailey Duff and Bobby Lammie

St. Thomas Mixed Doubles Classic - Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin

Eppic Ale Players' Championship - Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill

Great Western Mixed Doubles Tour Challenge - Patty Hersikorn and Steve Laycock

Curling Stadium Alberta Curling Series Doubles - Rachel Homan and Tyler Tardi