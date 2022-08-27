KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 13-5 on Friday night.

Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise's first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.

Kim hit an RBI single in the sixth, a two-run double in San Diego's four-run seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.

Robert Suarez (4-1) got four outs for the win in relief of Joe Musgrove.

Salvador Perez and Nick Pratto each had two hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which had won two of three. Nicky Lopez also had two hits and scored two runs.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (2-9) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in four innings.

Fighting for positioning in the NL wild-card standings, San Diego scored three runs or fewer in its previous six games. But it had no trouble scoring against Kansas City.

The first six runs for the Padres scored with two outs.

Myers hit a two-run double in San Diego's three-run first. Jurickson Profar drove in Azocar with a two-out double in the second. Myers and Cronenworth hit back-to-back homers in the third.

Kansas City scored its first run on Perez's RBI single in the third, and then added four more in the fourth. Pratto had the big blow, a two-run shot to right-center against Musgrove.

But San Diego responded with run-scoring singles for Kim in the sixth and Cronenworth in the seventh.

Musgrove was charged with five runs — two earned — and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Kim hit his seventh homer in the ninth against utilityman Hunter Dozier.

TRANSACTIONS

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish was activated from the paternity list. LHP Luis Castillo was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. ... C Jorge Alfaro was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. C Luis Campusano was called up from El Paso. ... INF Matthew Batten was optioned to El Paso and INF Eguy Rosario was called up from El Paso.

TRAINING ROOM

Padres OF Juan Soto was not in the starting lineup after missing the last two games with back tightness. Manager Bob Melvin said it was possible that Soto could pinch-hit based on how he felt after batting practice. “He looks like he’s feeling a lot better,” Melvin said. ... RHP Pierce Johnson began a rehab assignment with El Paso. He has been on the injured list since April 22 with right elbow tendinitis.

UP NEXT

The Padres and Royals continue their three-game series on Saturday. Darvish (10-7, 3.39 ERA) starts for San Diego against Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58 ERA).