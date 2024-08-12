A top seat in Formula One remains available at Mercedes for next season with Lewis Hamilton set for a move to Ferrari.

Mercedes has yet to name Hamilton's replacement, but a veteran option is likely off the table after departing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz signed a two-year deal with Williams last month.

Teenager Kimi Antonelli is considered a potential option for Mercedes amid a strong debut season in F2, where he sits seventh in the driver's standings with Prema.

“I'm very happy to be considered, but I'm not asking for anything," the 17-year-old Italian told Motorsport.com. "At the moment my goal is to do well in Formula 2, then we'll see.

"I still see it as a dream. Yes, I did happen to think about it, but it is a passing thought. In all honesty, I can tell you that for me today it is still a dream. We'll see if it comes true."

Antonelli is a currently a junior driver for Mercedes and took part in his first F1 testing with the team in April.

Filling the shoes of a legend in Hamilton will be no small task for his replacement, but Antonelli said he believes he could handle the pressure.

“Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone," Antonelli said. "My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.

"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts. I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.

"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."

Should Mercedes elect to go with youth for their vacant spot, 26-year-old George Russell will turn into the elder statesman on the grid for the team. Russell, who has one win this season, sits eighth in the driver's standings with 116 points. Hamilton is sixth with 150 points and has two wins to date this year.