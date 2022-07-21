Georgia is keeping Kirby Smart in Athens.

ESPN's Chris Low reports the defending National Champions have agreed to a 10-year, $112.5 million extension with their head coach to make Smart one of the NCAA's highest-paid coaches.

Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 21, 2022

A native of Montgomery, AL, Smart is entering his seventh season as Bulldogs head coach after arriving from Alabama in 2016.

In six seasons under the 46-year-old Smart, Georgia is 66-15 (40-9 in the SEC) with four SEC East titles, an SEC title and the 2021 National Championship, Georgia's first since 1980, in which Smart was victorious over mentor Nick Saban and Alabama.

Prior to coming to Georgia, Smart spent nine seasons under Saban with the Crimson Tide, winning four National Championships.

Georgia begins its 2022 campaign on Sept. 3 with a game against Oregon in Atlanta.