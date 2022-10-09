The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov, it was announced Sunday.

🔁 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🔁



The #Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from St. Louis in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was drafted 31st overall in 2017 & has scored 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 46 career NHL games. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 9, 2022

The No. 31 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Kostin has five goals and six assists in 46 career games with the Blues, 40 of which came last season. He also had three goals and three assists in 17 games for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds a season ago.

The 23-year-old Samorukov appeared in one game with the Oilers in 2021-22 and another 51 at the AHL level, tallying three goals and 15 assists for 18 points.

He was picked in the third round (No. 84 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.