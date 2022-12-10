56m ago
Report: Mets, Japanese free-agent Senga agree to five-year $75M contract
The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese free-agent pitcher Kodai Senga, pending a physical, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old right-hander was playing for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), pitching to a 2.59 ERA over 224 games and 1,089 innings, with 1,252 strikeouts and 414 walks.
Senga was also a member of Team Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Since Jacob deGrom signed, Mets have guaranteed almost $360 million to Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson. CBT payroll is ~$345 million. With penalties, current payroll: $421 million. First on the Senga news tonight was @martinonyc.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2022
With his signing, Passan reports that the Mets have guaranteed almost $360 million to Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson.
#SFGiants were in strong on Senga. Lost out to Mets, who have an outstanding rotation but are running up the tax bill.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2022
Among the potential landing spots for Senga, were the San Francisco Giants, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.