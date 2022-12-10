The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese free-agent pitcher Kodai Senga, pending a physical, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 29-year-old right-hander was playing for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), pitching to a 2.59 ERA over 224 games and 1,089 innings, with 1,252 strikeouts and 414 walks.

Senga was also a member of Team Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

With his signing, Passan reports that the Mets have guaranteed almost $360 million to Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson. 

Among the potential landing spots for Senga, were the San Francisco Giants, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. 