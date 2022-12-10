The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese free-agent pitcher Kodai Senga, pending a physical, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 29-year-old right-hander was playing for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), pitching to a 2.59 ERA over 224 games and 1,089 innings, with 1,252 strikeouts and 414 walks.

Senga was also a member of Team Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Since Jacob deGrom signed, Mets have guaranteed almost $360 million to Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson. CBT payroll is ~$345 million. With penalties, current payroll: $421 million. First on the Senga news tonight was @martinonyc. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2022

#SFGiants were in strong on Senga. Lost out to Mets, who have an outstanding rotation but are running up the tax bill. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2022

Among the potential landing spots for Senga, were the San Francisco Giants, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.