MILAN (AP) — New signing Randal Kolo Muani is rescuing Juventus — and perhaps saving coach Thiago Motta’s job.

Kolo Muani, who was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last month, scored twice in three minutes on Sunday to set Juventus on its way to a 4-1 comeback win at home to lowly Empoli.

That took his tally to three goals in the two matches since the France forward arrived in Italy.

Juventus moved up to fourth ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. Second-placed Inter Milan was playing AC Milan in a derby match later, shortly before league leader Napoli visits Roma.

Motta, who replaced the fired Massimiliano Allegri in June, was under pressure with Juventus struggling after just one win in its past eight matches.

And the Bianconeri got off to the worst possible start when Empoli defender Mattia De Sciglio — who is on loan from Juventus — headed in a corner in the fourth minute.

De Sciglio, who won three league titles in six seasons with Juventus, didn’t celebrate and was even applauded by the home fans.

Matters almost got worse for Juventus as Empoli was awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio tripped Youssef Maleh but it was rescinded on video review because of a handball in the buildup.

Kolo Muani turned the game around in three second-half minutes. He got the equaliser in the 61st by using his strength to hold off a defender as he ran onto a ball, before cutting in from the left and beating Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vásquez one on one.

His second needed a stroke of luck. And some great play from Kenan Yıldız, who set up Timothy Weah for a snapshot from distance that hit Kolo Muani and wrong-footed Vasquez.

Empoli had to play the final six minutes with 10 men after Maleh was sent off following a second booking.

Dusan Vlahovic netted a highlight solo goal in the final minute and Francisco Conceição added a fourth in stoppage-time to seal the result.

