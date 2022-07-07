Button details what GMs are doing in the hours prior to NHL draft

Kris Letang isn't going anywhere.

The veteran defenceman and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension on Thursday, less than a week before he was slated to hit the open market as a free agent. Letang's new contract will have an average annual value of $6.1 million.

The 35-year-old scored 10 goals and had a career-high 68 points in 78 games with the Penguins last season, his 16th with the team. He had a goal and four points in seven playoff games as the Pens were eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers.

A third-round pick (62nd overall) by Pittsburgh at the 2005 NHL Draft, Letang has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017) and been named an NHL All-Star six times. Internationally, he helped lead Canada to back-to-back gold medals at the 2006 and 2007 World Juniors.

He is coming off an eight-year, $58 million contract with an average annual value of $7.25 million.

The Montreal native has 144 goals and 650 points in 941 career NHL games. In 149 playoff games, he has 23 goals and 90 points.