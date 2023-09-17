One of the biggest lineup alterations this off-season came in Thunder Bay when Krista McCarville added 11-time New Brunswick champion Andrea Kelly to her team in an effort to get over the hump at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

First event as a team and first win 🥇



Thank you to the organizing committee, the ice crew, the KW Granite staff for an awesome weekend! pic.twitter.com/v2JnjXvlWW — Team McCarville (@TeamMcCarville) September 18, 2023

McCarville's foursome turned into a five-player team as Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts all remained with the squad.

Kelly's addition seems to have worked so far as Team McCarville captured the KW Fall Classic on Sunday in the first bonspiel with their new teammate.

Sporting sharp looking jerseys, McCarville, Kelly, Lilly and Sippala posted an overall record of 6-1 with wins over Team Susan Froud in the quarterfinal, Team Seungyoun Ha in the semifinal and Team Rebecca Morrison in the championship game, 7-3.

Team McCarville have made numerous playoff runs at the Scotties over the years, but have never been able to take home the national championship, losing in the final in 2016 and 2022.

Isabelle Ladouceur and Hollie Duncan, who will both compete at next week's PointsBet Invitational in Oakville, Ont., lost in the quarters.

On the men's side it was Toronto's Team Alex Champ downing Team Yves Stocker of Switzerland, 6-5, in the final.

Four-time Quebec champ Felix Asselin made it to the semis, losing to Stocker.

Tirinzoni continues to roll

Silvana Tirinzoni has led Switzerland to four consecutive gold medal victories at the World Women's Curling Championship and kicked off her 2023-24 season with a win at the Women's Masters Basel against some of the best international rinks in curling.

Aarau's Team Tirinzoni went a perfect 7-0 at the Basel bonspiel, beating the likes of Norway's Team Marianne Roervik in the quarterfinal, Denmark's Team Madeleine Dupont in the semifinal and finally Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg in the gold-medal game by a score of 9-2.

The final lasted only five ends after Tirinzoni's rink put up a five-spot in the fifth.

Hasselborg's path to the final included wins over Sweden's Team Isabella Wrana in the quarterfinal and Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the semifinal.

A second-place finish at the Women’s Masters Basel continues a strong start to the season. Congratulations to @TeamTirinzoni on a solid game.



We always enjoy coming to this event! Thanks for tuning in.



We are back in action with the European Qualifier this week. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/PGPh995gNH — Team Hasselborg (@TeamHasselborg) September 17, 2023

At last year's Women's World Curling Championship in Sandviken, Sweden, Tirinzoni and company topped Hasselborg in the semis before defeating Team Roervik in the final, 6-3, for their fourth straight world title.

Tirinzoni, 44, led her side to an undefeated record at the women's worlds in 2023 and has won 36 straight games at the tournament, with her last loss coming to Sweden inside the Calgary bubble in 2021.

Overall the Swiss have won eight of the last 11 World Women's Curling Championships.

Tirinzoni, fourth Alina Pätz and second Carole Howald have a new lead this season after 24-year-old Selina Witschonke replaced Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Mother Club Fall Curling Classic

The American rink led by Delaney Strouse defeated Team Jolene Campbell, 6-1, to capture the Mother Club Fall Curling Classic in Winnipeg for their second event victory of the young season.

Nancy Martin and Kate Cameron will play the PointsBet next week and both were ousted in the semifinal round.

On the men's side, it was Japan's Team Takumi Maeda downing Winnipeg's Team Jordon McDonald in the final, 7-3.