The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced Wednesday that Toronto's Kristen Campbell, Boston's Aerin Frankel and New York's Corinne Schroeder are the Goaltender of the Year award finalists.

Campbell, 26, led the league in wins (16) and shutouts (three) as she backstopped Toronto to the No. 1 seed in the regular season. In 22 appearances, she had a .927 save percentage with a 1.99 goals-against average while playing 1,293:57 minutes, the second-highest mark in the PWHL.

Frankel finished third among all goaltenders in save percentage (.929), GAA (2.00) and wins (eight) while appearing in 18 games, which included 17 starts. Boston is currently tied 1-1 with Minnesota in the first-ever PWHL final.

Schroeder, 24, made 15 starts last season while averaging 31 saves per game for New York. She finished the season with a .930 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA.