UTICA, N.Y. — Kristin O'Neill scored twice and had an assist for Canada in a 5-0 win over Czechia at the women's world hockey championship Sunday.

Danielle Serdachny, Renata Fast and Laura Stacey also scored for Canada (3-0), which concludes Group A play Monday evening against defending champion United States.

Sarah Nurse had two assists. Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens posted a 13-save shutout in her second win of the tournament.

Her counterpart Klara Peslarova stopped 37 of 42 shots for Czechia (1-2).

Stacey waited for Peslarova to commit low and shot high for Canada's fifth goal at 5:43 of the third period.

Canada led 4-0 when Fast threaded a shot from the point through traffic far side on Peslarova at 4:31 of the period.

Czechia didn't help itself with four minor penalties in the first 10 minutes. What would have been a Sarah Fillier power-play goal on Canada's second chance was waived off for goaltender interference.

The Canadians led 2-0 by the midway point of the period, however and 3-0 heading into the second.

O'Neill's second goal, which was validated after review, was a high tip of an airborne puck at 17:30.

On a delayed Czech penalty with an extra Canadian attacker, O'Neill's shot trickled through Peslarova's pads at the nine-minute mark.

Serdachny collected a loose puck in front of Peslarova and backhanded the puck between the goalie's pads at 2:07.

Canada plays a second game in as many days Monday and for the second time in the championship.

The Canadians won 4-1 over Finland and 3-0 over Switzerland in a span of less than 24 hours to start the tournament.

The tournament's top five seeds in Group A and the top three in Group B advance to Thursday's quarterfinals. The semifinals are Saturday and the medal games Sunday.

The Czechs have won 11 of 17 world championship games and a pair of bronze medals since former Canadian defender Carla MacLeod became head coach. MacLeod was an Olympic gold medallist with the Canadian women in 2006 and 2010.

Canada and Czechia met for the first time at the world championship last year in Brampton, Ont., where the hosts downed the Czechs 5-1 in a preliminary-round game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2028.