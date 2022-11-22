The competitive relationship between Nathan and Kurtis Rourke

The University of Ohio announced that Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named in the College Football Performance Awards midseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy.

Kurtis Rourke is on the CFPA Midseason Watch List 😼



READ MORE: https://t.co/6BurmIiltI#OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/rpUnq8XqBB — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) November 22, 2022

The Oakville, Ont., native has completed 244 of his 353 pass attempts for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns. Rourke has maintained his threat as a runner all season as well, scoring four touchdowns and tacking up 249 yards.

Along with Rourke, London, Ont., native Chase Brown - running back for the University of Illinois - was also nominated for his FBS-leading 1,582 rushing yards. Brown was recently named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which honours the top running back in college football.

Recent winners of the honour include: Alabama's Bryce Young (2021), Mac Jones (2020) and Louisiana State University's Joe Burrow (2019).

The 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year will be announced on Jan. 13, 2023.