University of Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, and brothers Chase and Sydney Brown from the University of Illinois were named finalists alongside Ole Miss' Tavius Robinson and Pitt's Jarred Wayne for the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy.

The annual presentation of the award honours and recognizes the top Canadian football player in the NCAA. Previous winners include: Houston Texans wide receiver and Brampton, Ont., native John Metchie III (2020, 2021), Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (2019) and Kurtis' brother Nathan (2017, 2018), who quarterbacked the BC Lions to a CFL Western Final appearance last month.

Rourke led the Mid-American Conference with 25 passing touchdowns to four interceptions, and his 3,256 passing yards were first in the MAC and 15th in the nation. Rourke added another 249 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Oakville, Ont., native was named the Mid-American Conference's Offensive Player of the Year. He also took home the Vern Smith Leadership Award, which recognizes the top player in the MAC.

The Brown brothers led the University of Illinois to an 8-4 record – their best season since the 2007 season – and second place in the Big Ten West. Chase, a running back, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, while defensive back Sydney also earned First Team All-Big Ten Coaches and Second Team All-Big-Ten Media Honours.

Guelph, Ont., native Robinson played in 12 games for the Rebels in 2022, tallying 13 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles, three forced fumbles and five sacks. Robinson was named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, was a two-time Dean’s Honour Roll recipient and was named thrice named to the SEC's Academic Honour Roll.

Pitt Panthers' and Peterborough, Ont.'s Wayne posted his first 1,000-yard season, hauling in 55 receptions for 1,012 yards and five touchdowns. Wayne was named to the All-ACC Second Team and earned ACC Offensive player of the week (12/3/22) for 11 receptions, 205-yard, three-touchdown performance against the University of Miami Hurricanes.

The presentation of the Jon Cornish Trophy will take place during the final episode of Krown Gridiron Nation on Dec. 14 on TSN.