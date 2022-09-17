AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Iowa State rolled past Ohio 43-10 and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

Dekkers completed 28 of 36 passes and ran for a touchdown. The first-year starter now has thrown for eight touchdowns and 748 total yards.

Xavier Hutchinson had nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, giving him five touchdowns in three games, equaling his total from all of last season.

It was all part of an Iowa State offensive performance that netted 463 yards.

Ohio (1-2) never mounted much of a threat, committing four turnovers and finishing with just 233 yards.

Iowa State scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives, then converted two Ohio turnovers into 10 more points to build a 24-0 lead.

By early in the second quarter the Cyclones already had gained 179 total yards while holding the Bobcats to just 27.

Eight different Cyclones caught passes while Jirehl Brock and Deon Silas combined for 134 yards on the ground.

Iowa State is now 8-0 all-time against Ohio and 27-5 against schools from the MAC.

TAKEAWAY

The Iowa State defense was stellar against nonconference opponents. After allowing a total of 17 points in two previous games - and an average of 235 yards - the Cyclones permitted only a field goal in the first half Saturday. Ohio netted just 116 yards before halftime.

LESS THAN PERFECT

Despite Iowa State’s domination on Saturday, there were a few Cyclone glitches. A couple of snapping gaffes, unforced penalties and a blocked point-after kick prevented Iowa State from adding to a 30-3 halftime lead. It was no big deal against Ohio, but a much tougher date with Baylor looms this weekend.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts No. 17 Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ohio hosts Fordham at 1 p.m. Saturday.

