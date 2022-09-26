Ohio Bobcats quarterback and Oakville, Ont., native Kurtis Rourke was named the Mid-American Conference's Offensive player of the week, the conference announced Monday.

The 21-year-old broke his career pass attempts record (50) & pass completions (41) while matching his career passing TDs (4) and set a new single-game program high with 537 passing yards in the Bobcats' 59-52 win over the Fordham University Rams.

Kurtis Rourke, younger brother to BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, leads the MAC in passing with 1,195 yards on the season and is tied for second in touchdowns with Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Daniel Richardson (9).