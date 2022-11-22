Rourke’s status in question as Ohio eyes MAC Championship berth on TSN

The competitive relationship between Nathan and Kurtis Rourke

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s status is uncertain as Ohio prepares to host Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference showdown on Tuesday.

Ohio (8-3) leads the East Division and can clinch a spot in the MAC title game with a win over the Falcons (6-5).

Rourke – the brother of BC Lions star Nathan Rourke – suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return against Ball State on Nov. 15.

Rourke, 22, saw doctors last week, with early indications appearing to be positive regarding his injury.

Head coach Tim Albin said Rourke has no swelling, is not on crutches, and can put weight on the knee.

The junior from Oakville, Ont., has 3,256 yards passing and 25 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season for the Bobcats.

CJ Harris would be expected to get the start for Ohio if Rourke is unable to play.