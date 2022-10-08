1h ago
Rourke's three TD's help lead Ohio to win over Akron
Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34 on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34 on Saturday.
Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game’s first points and a lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Bangura had 90 yards on 16 carries.
Ohio led 28-13 at halftime. Akron got within seven on Clyde Price III’s 4-yard run but Ohio followed with a Wiglusz’s 30-yard TD catch, Bangura’s 25-yard scoring catch and Jack McCrory’s fumble return for a score to make it 48-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
DJ Irons completed 43 of 54 passes for a person-best 418 yards but no scores plus a late interception for the Zips (1-5, 0-2). He ran for one score. Shocky Jacques-Louis had a career-high 152 yards receiving and Daniel George 108, also a career best, on 11 receptions apiece. Price had three short touchdown runs.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2