After carrying the play through the first period, the Winnipeg Jets were rewarded early in the second period with two quick goals, they lead the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 at intermission.

Kyle Connor struck first for the Jets 1:24 into the frame as he converted a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois, firing the puck past Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit to open the scoring.

Dubois then doubled the Jets’ advantage just over a minute later when he collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and fired it home on a partial break to make the score 2-0 for the visitors.

William Karlsson cut that lead in half at the 15:49 mark of the period as he beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer off a feed from Ivan Barbashev.

Jets forward Morgan Barron, who was cut when he fell into Brossoit’s skate during a scramble in the first period, returned to action in the second sporting a full cage.

#NHLJets Morgan Barron has returned to the bench after taking an accidental skate to the face midway through the first period. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 19, 2023

Hellebuyck stopped seven of the eight shots he saw in the middle frame to bring his game total to 15 saves.

Brossoit, who was beaten twice in the second period, turned away six shots and has made 20 saves in the contest.