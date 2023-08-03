Kyle Dubas is continuing the role of Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, the club announced on Thursday.

It was one of a number of personnel moves announced by the club with Amanda Kessel also named as a special assistant to president of hockey operations and GM Dubas and former Pens defenceman Trevor Daley promoted to the same role.

"At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles as president and general manager in the hockey operations department," Dubas said in a statement. "We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future off-seasons, to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department. We have a small but extremely dedicated management team here, and I have come to know each of them quite well over the last couple of months. We have also added both Jason Spezza and Vukie Mpofu to provide us with a nice mixture of playing experience, front office acumen, and growth potential."

Dubas, 37, was named team president on June 1 after he was not offered a new contract to continue on as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Dubas spent nine seasons with the Leafs and was named GM in 2018.

Kessel, 31, was an Olympic gold medalist as a player. The Madison, WI native originally joined the team in 2022 as part of its executive management program. Kessel is the younger sister of former Penguins and current Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel.

Daley, 39, appeared in 1,058 games over 15 NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, Pens and Detroit Red Wings in a 16-year career. Upon his retirement in 2020, the Toronto native joined the Pens as a hockey operations advisor.

The team also announced Andy Saucier as director of player personnel and Erik Heasley as director of minor league scouting operations.