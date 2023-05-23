Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas released a statement Tuesday thanking the organization and saying he will not get into specifics about the circumstances regarding his departure.

Last week, Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan announced Dubas would not return as general manager. His contract is set to expire on June 30.

"While I understand there is interest surrounding the circumstances of my departure, I will not get into the specifics of what I consider to be reasonable and consistent but private discussions. In the days that I felt I needed to assess and evaluate my own view to the future, both with respect to the necessary direction of the Club and ensuring that I had the full support of my family for what I knew would be required in the off-season and years to follow, the organization, as is their right to do, decided to go in a different direction," Dubas wrote.

"In the nine seasons since being afforded the opportunity to work in the National Hockey League for the Toronto Maple Leafs, we have had the chance to learn a lot and have grown significantly through the ups and downs. We have watched our family double in size while developing meaningful relationships which will last a lifetime. It was an honour to be able to work in such an inspiring place, with dedicated, loyal people and an extremely passionate fan base. The impact of that and the relationships with all of the people at MLSE, from the board of directors through to the ushers at Scotiabank Arena, will forever hold a dear place in our hearts. To the players, coaches and staff at the facility each day, past and present, thank you for your passion and commitment at every step of the journey together. It was a tremendous pleasure to work alongside you each day. We will roll from here."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Monday owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Fenway Group, are believed to have been granted permission to speak with Dubas.

The 37-year-old Dubas called the 2022-23 season 'very taxing' and noted in his end-of-season press conference on May 15 that if he were to continue in the NHL, it would only be with the Maple Leafs.

“I definitely don’t have a view to going anywhere else,” Dubas said of expected interest from other teams. “It would either be [Toronto] or taking time [away] to reflect. You won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere. I can’t put my family through that after this year.”

Dubas had initially joined the Leafs in 2014 as an assistant GM following three seasons as GM of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. During his time as assistant GM, Dubas also served as GM of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, winning a Calder Cup in 2018. Dubas assumed the mantle of Leafs GM in 2018 when Lou Lamoriello’s contract was not renewed.

While Dubas’ Leafs teams made the playoffs in each of his seasons as GM, the team won a single series — against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the current playoffs — during his time in charge and have not advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2002.

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Leafs fell into a 3-0 hole and were bounced by the Florida Panthers in five games.