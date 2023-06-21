MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

Farmer’s line drive fell in front of Jarren Duran, who was playing shallow in center field, scoring Castro and snapping Minnesota’s three-game losing streak. Michael A Taylor dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Castro to third base, setting up the potential winning run.

“At the end of the day, baseball’s a game,” Farmer said. "I believe in pressure. I think pressure is a privilege. You earn that pressure. So, I mean, I felt a little pressure, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game, and luckily, it fell my way.”

Max Kepler homered for the second straight game for the Twins and added an RBI single. Minnesota had lost five of its last six games.

“That was a good fight from our guys,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was ejected for the third time this season in the fourth inning. “We did some big things and we did a lot of little things, as well. ... I was really pleased with the way our guys went out there and pitched and played and defended, and did basically everything today.”

Reliever Jovani Moran (1-2) earned the win for the Twins, stranding Boston’s automatic runner at second. He intentionally walked pinch hitter Adam Duvall, and struck out two in the inning.

Kaleb Ort (1-1) took the loss for the Red Sox, who had their six-game winning streak halted.

Boston manager Alex Cora came out for a mound visit prior to Farmer's game-winning hit to set up the defense. Cora considered bringing Duran into the infield but later decided to play him shallow.

“We were deciding, but at that point, it was like too much," Cora said. "We haven’t done that with him in a while, so just put him way in, way in. It almost worked. He almost got there. If it stays up, it’s a line drive, I think it’s a double play because the runner took off from third.”

The Red Sox tied the game in the eighth after Masataka Yoshida walked. David Hamilton made his major league debut by pinch running and stealing second before scoring on Triston Casas’ double.

It was the second blown save in 11 chances for Minnesota’s Jhoan Duran.

Boston's Justin Turner had a pair of hits, including a solo homer in the third, and drove in two runs. But the Red Sox were 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

“We had a lot of opportunities and we didn’t cash in," Cora said.

EARLY EXIT

Baldelli and slugger Joey Gallo were ejected in the fourth after Gallo argued with home plate umpire David Rackley. Gallo struck out looking for the second straight at-bat and immediately turned and argued with Rackley.

Baldelli came out quickly from the dugout and had an extended argument with Rackley and crew chief Chris Guccione. Gallo was thrown out as he went out to play the field, leading Baldelli to come back out from the dugout and argue again.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Corey Kluber was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and Hamilton was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Kluber picked up his first career save in Tuesday’s win when he pitched the final three innings, but he gave four runs on three homers in the 10-4 victory. … C Reese McGuire left the game in the sixth inning with a right oblique strain as a result of a swing and Cora said McGuire is likely headed to the injured list.

Twins: RHP Jorge López was on the field pregame doing pitcher’s fielding practice, three days after he was placed on the 15-day injured list for mental health reasons. … RHP Kenta Maeda will make his return from the injured list to start Friday’s game in Detroit. Maeda has been out since April 27 with a right triceps strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30 ERA) starts Thursday for Minnesota in the finale of the four-game series. The team is expected to recall LHP Brandon Walter from Triple-A, but Cora said after the game that Justin Garza will serve as an opener. Walter, 26, would be making his major league debut.

