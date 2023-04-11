The ACC Rookie of the Year is staying put.

Duke big Kyle Filipowski announced Tuesday that he is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season and not declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old native of Middletown, NY was expected to be a first-round pick this June.

The ACC tournament MVP, Filipowski appeared in 36 games this past season and averaged 15.1 points on .441 shooting, 9.0 boards and 1.3 assists over 29.1 minutes a night.

While Filipowski will remain in Durham, all of Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II and Jeremy Roach have declared for the draft.

After winning the ACC tournament, Duke fell 65-52 to Tennessee in the second round of March Madness.