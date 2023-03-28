Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters that he expects to play against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday as he continues to battle a knee injury.

Watch Tuesday's matchup LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt.

Ira Windermann of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Lowry is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks, telling reporters he has not yet been cleared for back-to-backs.

Jimmy Butler (neck) downgraded to questionable for tonight in Toronto. A lot in play for Heat on this back-to-back that concludes Wednesday in New York. So might be Lowry today, Butler tomorrow. NBA monitors national telecasts closely, with tonight on TNT. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, star guard Jimmy Butler has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Tuesday's matchup. He played 32:41 in Sunday's lopsided loss to the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

In 60 games this season, Butler is averaging 22.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Lowry, 37, is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 assists per game in 50 appearances this season for Miami.