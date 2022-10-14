The Atlanta Falcons have second-year tight end Kyle Pitts as questionable ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 22-year-old Pitts missed a game last week for the first time since being selected by the Falcons with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A standout at the University of Florida and a native of Philadelphia, Pa., Pitts has amassed 150 yards on 10 receptions this year.

In his rookie campaign, Pitts was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team and the Pro Bowl for his 1,026 yards on 68 receptions and a lone touchdown that came in London against the New York Jets.