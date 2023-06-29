Point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks after free agency opens on Friday, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Haynes adds the Houston Rockets could secure a meeting as well, though Dallas remains the favourite to sign the star guard.

According to Haynes, it would be difficult for the Suns to add Irving under the league's new collective bargaining agreement having already brought in Bradley Beal earlier in the off-season to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The Brooklyn Nets traded Irving to the Mavericks last February in a multi-player deal. The West Orange, N.J., native appeared in 20 games with the Mavericks down the stretch of the season, averaging 27.0 points and 6.0 assists per game. But the move didn't work out for the Mavs last season as they went on to miss the play-in tournament after reaching the Western Conference Finals the year before.

In 60 games combined between the two teams in 2022-23, Irving averaged 27.1 points and 5.5 assists a night.