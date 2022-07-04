Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Kyrie Wilson left Monday's game against the Toronto Argonauts in the first half and will not return, the team announced.

Wilson sustained an injury in the second quarter and made his way to the Winnipeg sideline with help from the training staff. According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Wilson's left Achilles/calf injury was being examined. He was officially ruled out for the game in the third quarter and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Kyrie Wilson will not return to tonight's game. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 5, 2022

Wilson, 29, is in his fifth season with the Blue Bombers and had recorded 17 tackles with one sack so far this season.

A native of Fresno, Calif., Wilson played collegiately at Fresno State.