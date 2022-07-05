Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Kyrie Wilson has an Achilles injury and will be out for an extended period of time, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 29-year-old was seen in a cast/boot and was on crutches today, Lalji reports.

The former Fresno State Bulldog is in his fifth season with the Bombers (2017-21) and was a part of back-to-back Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021.

Wilson has appeared in 35 career games for the Bombers, recording 96 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, an interception and a touchdown.