13m ago
Bombers' Wilson out with Achilles injury
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Kyrie Wilson has an Achilles injury and will be out for an extended period of time, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Hearing that #Bombers LB Kyrie Wilson has an Achilles injury and will be out for an extended period of time. Was in a cast/boot & on crutches today. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/lnI0n27EQR— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 5, 2022
The 29-year-old was seen in a cast/boot and was on crutches today, Lalji reports.
The former Fresno State Bulldog is in his fifth season with the Bombers (2017-21) and was a part of back-to-back Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021.
Wilson has appeared in 35 career games for the Bombers, recording 96 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, an interception and a touchdown.