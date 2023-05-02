With the third overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, the Saskatchewan Roughriders selected UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore.

Diving into the first round! 🌊



Lake Korte-Moore, UBC DL is our first pick at number three overall#CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/iSGJMtPMpD — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 3, 2023

Korte-Moore, a native of Ottawa, Ont., played in 10 games for the Thunderbirds last season, recording 48 total tackles, three defended passes and a forced fumble.

In 34 career games, the 6-foot-fve, 262-pound Korte-Moore amassed 75 combined tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.