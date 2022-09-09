The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, meaning the 2019 NFL MVP will play out the final season on his current contract, it was announced Friday.

Statement from General Manager Eric DeCosta. pic.twitter.com/HpaD2ccSp2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2022

Jackson told reporters earlier this week that he and had set a deadline of Friday to reach an agreement.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson. We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign," Ravens general manager Erik DeCosta said in a news release.

The 25-year-old is headed into his fifth NFL season since being the last pick fo the first round in 2018.

He started seven games in his rookie season and took over the job full-time the year after, winning the league MVP award and leading the Ravens to their second straight AFC North crown.

Last season, he played in 12 games and threw for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions while rushing for 767 yards and two additional TDs. The Ravens lost their final six games of the regular season and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.