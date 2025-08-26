You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged as a perennial NFL MVP contender.

Eventually, all those playoff losses are going to lead to some Ravens fans wondering whether Jackson will be remembered in Baltimore as a hero or a villain.

Jackson has defied all expectations since he entered the league as the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nobody ever doubted Jackson’s ability to dodge linebackers like traffic cones following the highlight reel he put together as the star QB at Louisville.

The question was whether he would ever excel as a pure passer in the NFL.

Nobody is asking that question anymore.

Jackson has improved dramatically as a passer in the NFL.

Part of the equation is the improved footwork, better reads, and a willingness to stand in the pocket and deliver a strike with accuracy under pressure.

Another aspect is the improved weapons the Ravens have stockpiled around Jackson.

Running back Derrick Henry returns with a two-year contract extension, and Baltimore added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a core of skill-position players that already features Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, as well as Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Plus, the Ravens revamped their defensive secondary with the additions of veteran cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, and rookie first round pick safety Malaki Starks.

If they can stay healthy on both sides of the football, this might be the most complete roster in the AFC.

In 2024, Jackson put all the pieces together when he set career-best marks in passing yards (4172), touchdown passes (41), yards per attempt (8.8), as well as TD/INT ratio (41/4).

Jackson became the first player in NFL history to throw 40 or more touchdown passes and fewer than five interceptions in a single season.

He was also the first player to ever throw for at least 4,000 passing yards and register at least 800 rushing yards in a single season.

If it wasn’t for Josh Allen breaking out Superman’s cape – and potentially some voter fatigue – Jackson would have repeated as the NFL regular season MVP instead of falling just short as the runner-up.

In fact, Jackson’s 119.6 passer rating was the fourth highest in NFL history by a quarterback that didn’t win the NFL regular season MVP award.

A two-time league MVP, three-time First-Team All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowl QB, nobody is questioning Jackson’s ability as a dual-threat passer anymore.

Now the question is whether Jackson can outduel Patrick Mahomes, Allen, Joe Burrow and the other top QBs in the AFC when it matters the most in the postseason.

Jackson has gone 3-5 as a starting QB in the playoffs.

While his underlying postseason metrics have improved, there’s no doubt that the mistakes that he and his teammates made ultimately cost Baltimore a winnable game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

Is this the year Jackson and the Ravens finally win it all?

Baltimore is the AFC Championship favourite at +340.

The Ravens are also a co-favourite to win the Super Bowl with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (+700)

However, the betting public isn’t entirely convinced.

Per the FanDuel traders, Baltimore is the fourth-most popular bet to win the Super Bowl behind the Bills, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s also a higher bet count on each of Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels to win NFL regular season MVP than Jackson.

Meanwhile, the Ravens to win the AFC North is -155 as the division favourite at FanDuel.

However, there are more bets on each of the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and even the Cleveland Browns to win the division than Baltimore.

Of course, part of the equation is the price tag, with the Bengals at +260 to win the AFC North, followed by the Steelers at +500 and the Browns at a whopping +3500.

After multiple playoff disappointments, the Ravens return with one of the most complete rosters in the entire NFL.

This is Baltimore’s best shot to win a Super Bowl.

If not this season, then when?

Jackson and the Ravens have a legitimate shot at redemption and the opportunity to silence the critics once and for all this season.

You can’t script many better endings to the 2025 NFL season than Jackson finally winning the Super Bowl.

I’ll lock in a bet on Baltimore to win it all at +700.

Hopefully, this is the year Jackson cements his legacy.