When discussing NFL quarterbacks, we have had two obvious discussions beginning to blossom.

The first is pretty simple: Rank these four guys in order from one to four: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow

The second is open ended: Who is the fifth best quarterback in the league?

You can argue the first point until your blue in the face, and the fifth best quarterback in the league likely comes from a group of Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert but nobody worth their weight in cheese will try to convince you one of those three is better than the top four.

And FanDuel seems to agree.

The four quarterbacks in the first discussion (The Big Four), have also separated themselves from the rest of the league in odds to win MVP on FanDuel.