Futures Day: Jackson leads elite four QBs headlining MVP Odds
When discussing NFL quarterbacks, we have had two obvious discussions beginning to blossom.
The first is pretty simple: Rank these four guys in order from one to four: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow
The second is open ended: Who is the fifth best quarterback in the league?
You can argue the first point until your blue in the face, and the fifth best quarterback in the league likely comes from a group of Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert but nobody worth their weight in cheese will try to convince you one of those three is better than the top four.
And FanDuel seems to agree.
The four quarterbacks in the first discussion (The Big Four), have also separated themselves from the rest of the league in odds to win MVP on FanDuel.
AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025
|Player
|Odds
|Lamar Jackson
|+430
|Josh Allen
|+600
|Joe Burrow
|+600
|Patrick Mahomes
|+650
The Big Four are the only players listed in this market shorter than 10-1.
Jackson, 28, won his second MVP in 2023 and nearly added a third when he finished second in voting last season. The Ravens quarterback is 25-8 since Todd Monken was named offensive coordinator two years ago and has continued to improve since winning MVP at 22-years-old in 2019.
Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will try to become the first player since Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021 to win back-to-back MVPs. Since the year 2000, only one player other than Rodgers (Peyton Manning, 2003-04) has won MVP in consecutive seasons.
Yesterday in Morning Coffee, TSN’s senior sports betting analyst, Domenic Padula, outlined why he played Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to win the award at +600.
And Mahomes rounds out the group of four despite being the most successful quarterback of the bunch.
The only player listed in the market shorter than 20-1 is Daniels as the Commanders quarterback enters his second season in the league.
Saquon Barkley is the first non-quarterback listed on the market at +6000, with not another positional player listed until Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase at 120-1.
It’s been 13 years since Adrian Peterson won MVP. He remains the most recent non-quarterback to win the award and one of just four players to do it since 2000.
AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 (non QB)
|Player
|Odds
|Saquon Barkley
|+6000
|Justin Jefferson
|+12000
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+12000
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+12000
|Derrick Henry
|+13000
|Bijan Robinson
|+15000