All the signs were pointed towards an inevitable change at the top of the NFL regular season MVP award market at FanDuel on Monday morning.

It was obvious to anybody that was paying attention.

Now that it has happened, I can’t help but wish I had been more direct pointing it out.

In Monday morning’s column, I wrote about the fact that despite producing some relatively sub-par numbers by his own remarkable standards, Patrick Mahomes remained the MVP frontrunner at FanDuel.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the league’s last remaining undefeated team and while his numbers looked terrible on paper, Mahomes had overcome a long list of injuries to his top playmakers and done just enough to push his team’s record to 6-0.

At the same time, at least statistically, he wasn’t even in the same class as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or even Jared Goff through the first six weeks.

The change at the top of the market seemed inevitable.

With only one quarterback in that MVP conversation left to play in Week 7, I should have realized that change would happen sooner rather than later.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday October 22nd, 2024.

Lamar Jackson Emerges As NFL MVP Favourite At FanDuel

Lamar Jackson is the new MVP favourite at FanDuel.

Jackson, who was +500 as the second choice to win that award on Monday, is down to +210 as the top choice at FanDuel this morning.

Mahomes’ price jumped from +370 to +470 as the second choice.

Allen moved from +500 to +650 as the third choice.

Goff went from +650 to +700 as the fourth choice.

Jackson was already considered the most likely candidate to leapfrog Mahomes at the top of that market heading into Monday Night Football.

After Jackson threw for 281 yards with a franchise-record five touchdown passes in a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night, it became obvious that it was time for a change at the top.

Jackson has now thrown 20 straight touchdown passes without an interception on Monday Night Football.

With the win, he improved to 23-1 all-time against NFC opponents and 18-5 all-time in NFL prime-time games.

With the Cleveland Browns on deck in Week 8, Jackson will get the opportunity to pad his stats again on Sunday.

I’ll be on the lookout for his passing yards prop once again.

I’ll also keep an eye out for Rashod Bateman’s receiving yards prop after it cashed again on Monday night.

As far as the MVP discussion goes, don’t sleep on Allen as the most likely challenger for Jackson the rest of the way.

Allen is +650 to win that award at FanDuel this morning.

The Buffalo Bills have finally added a Bonafide No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper.

That should have a major impact on the Buffalo passing game and open things up for Allen to showcase his unique skill set the rest of the way.

As for the immediate future, we’re turning the page this morning following another winning week in the NFL with plenty to look forward to tonight.

All 32 NHL teams will be in action as the Frozen Frenzy returns this season.

Meanwhile, the NBA regular season will tip off later tonight with a double-header on TSN.

For my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll lock in a cross-sport parlay with the New York Rangers to win outright and Derrick White to record 10 or more points for the Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks at +100 odds.

The Rangers are 4-0-1 and have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Only five teams have shorter odds to win the Stanley Cup this season and I won’t be surprised if that changes by midseason with New York climbing up that list.

The Habs are dealing with several key injuries, so I’ll start this parlay with the biggest NHL favourite and lock in New York to win outright.

Meanwhile, White averaged 15.2 points per game last season

The TD Garden should be buzzing tonight after the Celtics raise their NBA title banner.

White’s points prop is currently 13.5 and it’s juiced to the over at -120.

I feel comfortable locking in the veteran guard for 10 or more points.

We’ve been red-hot with the FanDuel Best Bets in this column all month, but please remember to please play responsibly.

That’s the most important advice I can offer up in this column.

Let’s lock in a FanDuel Best Bet with the Rangers to win outright and White to record 10+ points at +100 at FanDuel.

Have a great day, everyone!