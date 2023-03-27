Star quarterback Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

In a series on tweets posted Monday, Jackson said he put forward the ask on March 2 after the team "has not been interested in meeting my value."

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 MVP earlier in the off-season, meaning the Ravens would get a chance to match any potential offer from another team.

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it's been a while since the team has spoken with Jackson but has been preparing for him to be the team's quarterback this coming season.

John Harbaugh says it’s been “a while” since Ravens have spoken with Lamar Jackson but is building offense with Todd Monken with idea that Lamar will be quarterback. “I’m getting ready for Lamar…We love him.” pic.twitter.com/lPVZntoKGM — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) March 27, 2023

"I'm getting ready for Lamar... we love him," Harbaugh said.

Jackson was selected with the last pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played the past five seasons in Baltimore, leading the team to a 45-16-0 record in games he's started. The 26-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler and has helped the Ravens reach the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

Here is what Jackson wrote Monday:

I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team. win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll see me again.

More to come.