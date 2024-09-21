SINGAPORE (AP) — Lando Norris edged ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen on Saturday to start on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris was .203 of a second ahead of Verstappen to start on pole, with Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, .316 off Norris' time.

Verstappen leads Norris in the standings by 59 points. There are seven rounds of the championship remaining, including Sunday's race.

Qualifying was delayed when Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. spun into the wall in what he called a “big snap” of the steering, possibly caused by cold tires. The car was left with damage to the rear end and Sainz, who seemed unhurt, qualified 10th.

