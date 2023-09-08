While his contract with McLaren doesn't expire until 2025, Lando Norris is not ruling out a move to Red Bull in the future.

Norris admitted he'd like to see how he compares to Max Verstappen, who's dominating this year's circuit, if the two were in the same car.

“It’s definitely something I would be open to in the future," Norris said, per the F1's website. “I think I can happily say Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in the history of F1. I never raced against him until I was in F1, but I was always in the category below.

“In karting I already knew him reasonably well. Back in 2012-2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him, so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing and I think it’s not just that he’s in a good car and he’s able to perform.

“I think no matter what car he’s in, he’ll be able to perform at a similar level. Maybe with different results, but at a similar level, and I think at that point it’d be great to work alongside someone like that. At the same time, to see where I can really stand against him. I’d be open to it.”

Norris currently sits eighth in the driver's standings with 79 points this season, well back of Verstappen's runaway 364 points. The two did share the podium earlier this season at Silverstone and in Hungary, when Norris finished second to Verstappen in back-to-back races.

“I invited him to McLaren the other day," Norris said with a smile of Verstappen moving teams. "So, if he wants to come any time, he’s very welcome.”

Red Bull currently have Sergio Perez under contract as Verstappen's teammate through next season.