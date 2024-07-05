SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris raised hopes of a home victory at the British Grand Prix by topping both practice sessions at Silverstone on Friday.

Norris has emerged as a rival for Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen in recent races, and they crashed into each other late at the Austrian GP last weekend.

Norris led the first practice from Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, and Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri clocked the third best time.

Verstappen was fourth fastest in his Red Bull and .3 seconds behind Norris. He dropped to seventh in the second session and was .7 seconds behind Norris, who led it from Piastri and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Record eight-time British GP winner Lewis Hamilton was seventh and sixth in his last Silverstone appearance for Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year.

Several teams brought upgrades; among them a new floor for Red Bull; front and rear wings for Mercedes; and a new rear wing and engine cover for McLaren.

Piastri had a hydraulic problem a few minutes from the end of the first practice and McLaren team members rolled his car to the garage.

Norris had a narrow escape in the final seconds of P1 when Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar — replacing Perez in that session — impeded him. Hadjar raised a hand to apologize to Norris and received a formal warning from race stewards.

There is a third practice on Saturday followed by qualifying.

___

