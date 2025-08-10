As Team Canada heads into the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup seeking a fourth straight gold medal, its most prominent player is also its youngest.

Defenceman Landon DuPont, who plays for the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips, was the latest player to be granted exceptional status to enter the CHL as a 15-year-old last season – just the second WHL player to achieve the feat after Connor Bedard.

The 16-year-old headlines a defence corps that also includes Keaton Verhoeff, Ryan Lin and Carson Carels, who are all eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“This quartet of defenders is outstanding and the backbone of the team,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

Here are seven players to watch for Canada as the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup gets underway on Monday.

D Landon DuPont – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

DuPont is the lone player born in 2009 on the roster and Button has him as the favourite to go first overall in the 2027 NHL Draft.

As a rookie with Everett last season, DuPont had 17 goals and 60 points in 64 games, the most points by a WHL rookie, and added another 15 points in 10 playoff games. He captured CHL and WHL rookie of the year awards and was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team.

“His play belies his age,” said Button. “Maturity, IQ, poise and calmness is outstanding. He has the capability to control the game when he’s on the ice. He makes things happen and seemingly has no reluctance to impose himself and force opponents to deal with his excellence. Simply outstanding.”

The Calgary native suited up for Canada at the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge, recording four assists in four games to earn a silver medal and tournament All-Star Team honours.

DuPont is one of the four alternate captains for Canada at the tournament.

D Keaton Verhoeff – University of North Dakota (NCAA)

As a rookie last year with the WHL’s Victoria Royals, Verhoeff had 21 goals and 45 points in 63 games and had one goal and nine assists in 11 playoff games.

After just one season in the WHL, the 17-year-old will spend his draft year playing in the NCAA at the University of North Dakota.

“Complete defenceman,” said Button of Verhoeff. “Can do it all offensively, defensively and there is no situation in the game that he does not excel. Plays the game with a great sense of what needs to happen and then executes with initiative and purpose.”

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native is looking for a third gold medal on the international stage, after helping Canada White win gold at the 2024 U17s and 2025 U18 world championships.

Verhoeff was named the captain of Team Canada on Friday ahead of the tournament.

D Ryan Lin – Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Lin was another rookie defenceman that made waves in the WHL in 2024-25.

The Richmond, B.C., native had five goals and 53 points in 60 games with the Vancouver Giants, earning a place on the CHL All-Rookie Team. Lin’s 48 assists last season led all WHL rookies.

Alongside Verhoeff, Lin was a part of the Canada White and Canadian squads that won gold medals at the U17s and U18s last season.

“Smart, effective player with excellent vision and puck skills,” said Button of Lin. “Makes the ‘thread the needle’ type of passes that create good scoring chances. Excellent footwork, he is quick and elusive. Plays the game on his toes and to make a difference.”

D Carson Carels – Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Carels rounds out the star defence quartet for Canada.

The 17-year-old also had a strong rookie season in the WHL last season with the Prince George Cougars, scoring six goals with 35 points in 60 games.

“He plays hard and with a territorial bent,” said Button. “He plays physical in defensive situations. Handles the pressure and the challenges. He has excellent poise and IQ. Very smart player with the puck and is very good offensively.”

Internationally, Carels played on the Canada Red team that earned silver at the 2024 U17s and won gold at the 2025 U18s.

F Tynan Lawrence – Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Lawrence is no stranger to winning.

The 17-year-old forward helped Muskegon win the USHL’s Clark Cup this past season and took home playoff MVP honours after scoring eight goals with 18 points in 14 postseason contests.

In the regular season, he named to the USHL All-Rookie Team after 25 goals and 54 points in 56 games. He is committed to Boston University.

“Excellent IQ,” said Button of Lawrence. “A strong two-way player who is capable of contributing in all situations. He makes plays with the puck and finds ways to be dangerous. He is very difficult to deter because of his sense, feel and competitiveness. He can be the straw that stirs the drink.”

The Fredericton, N.B., native was also a part of the 2024 Canada White team that won U17 gold.

F Cooper Williams – Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Williams had 21 goals and 57 points in 68 games with the Blades last season as he finished second to DuPont in WHL rookie scoring.

The 17-year-old forward is another player set to make the jump from the WHL to the NCAA as he has committed to the University of North Dakota but will play the 2025-26 season in Saskatoon.

“The fire burns hot in Cooper,” said Button. “Plays in the guts of the action and he’s looking to gain advantages at every turn. Smart with and without the puck and he has an impact in all areas of the game.”

This will be Williams’s first time suiting up for Canada at a major international tournament.

F Ethan Belchetz – Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Belchetz, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 OHL draft, had 17 goals and 38 points in 56 games last season as an OHL rookie with Windsor.

At 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, the 17-year-old forward is hard to miss on the ice.

“The size, the skill, the sense makes Ethan an imposing figure on the ice,” said Button. He makes life difficult for defenders and he can make his presence felt in so many ways.”

Belchetz, who hails from Oakville, Ont., won gold with Canada White at the U17s, scoring four goals with one assist in five games.